Ribbon cutting held for new skatepark

Crystal Springs has a new attraction that will help draw more people to the area, thanks to the help of two local teens who saw a need, made a plan, and worked to bring their dream to reality.

Chance Mohawk and Grant Finch, two avid Crystal Springs skateboarders, made a proposal to Crystal Springs aldermen in February 2021 to build the facility, giving statistics on the potential use and the cost, which was estimated at about $150,000. That proposal became a reality through their hard work and assistance with funding provided by the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program administered by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks. Additional support was provided by Nucor, The Skatepark Project, Noah’s Gift, and Community Foundation for Mississippi.

Construction was done by 5th Pocket, a Pennsylvania company that specializes in skateparks.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new facility on Harmony Road July 22 that was attended by members of the community, the steering committee, and area skateboarders. Mohawk and Finch expressed their thanks for everyone who had helped make the facility happen. Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland gave Mohawk and Finch credit for securing all the funding for the facility, saying every dollar came from their efforts and not from city sources.