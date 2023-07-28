Ribbon cutting held for Dollar General

A new Dollar General store officially opened last week on Highway 51 in Wesson and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Wesson Chamber of Commerce. Those in attendance were (from left) Deemie Letchworth, chamber secretary; Stephen Ashley, chamber president; Marilyn Britt, chamber board member; Dewayne Walker; Mamie Sherrod, Trustmark; Bert R. Bratton, MD; Linda Bratton; Carletta Mitchell; Louise Myers, store manager ladder; Majorie Brown, store manager; Sterling Jones, district manager; Audra Beall, Kenzie Brown, Anna Rippy, and Claretha Benson.