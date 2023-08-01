Louanne Whitaker, 61, of Brookhaven, passed away in her home July 21, 2023. Graveside service was held July 25 at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Louanne was born to Alfred Lee Whitaker and Elizabeth Brock Forbes in Hattiesburg on July 6, 1962. She was the eldest of five siblings, graduated from Columbia Academy in 1980, and went on to graduate from Pearl River Community College in 1982 where she earned a degree as a certified respiratory therapist. She continued to work as a respiratory therapist in a career that spanned over 40 years. She was still practicing up until the time of her passing.

Anyone who knew Louanne also knew that she had a fiery determination that not many people possess. She was a staunch defender of her beliefs and simply would not waver from them. At times, her determination was so driven that it was difficult for those closest to her to understand; however, it was also that drive and determination that made her the person that those same people so dearly loved.

Our lives no doubt will change in her absence but one truth is for certain, the stories of her that friends and loved ones will share in the coming years will be told with a smile on their face and love in their heart.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Louise Evans Whitaker; grandparents, Cleve and EmyLou Brock; mother, Elizabeth Brock Forbes; and grandson, Kaidence Dial.

Louanne is survived by her son, Ryan Herring and wife Jessica; daughters, Kayla Dial, Morgan Gibson, and Amanda Gibson; eight beautiful grandchildren; and four sisters, Liz Byrd and husband Terry, Kristy Lambert and husband Ron, Ashley Breakfied, and Lauren Robertson and husband Tate.