Mayor’s Youth Council accepting applications

The Crystal Springs Mayor’s Youth Council is currently accepting applications for 2023-2024 for eighth through 11th graders who live in the Crystal Springs area.

Those interested in joining may pick up an application between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at City Hall or the Visitor’s Center in Chautauqua Park. Application may also be downloaded from cityofcrystalsprings.com under the community tab. Application deadline is 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18.

For more information, contact Felicia Thompson at 601-892-0007.