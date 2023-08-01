Norma Welch

Norma Moulder Welch, 87, of Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2023.

Norma was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in Pulaski to Walter and Lenora Brown.

She and her husband, James, enjoyed traveling across the country and spending time together. She also enjoyed crafting, sewing, cooking, playing cards and dominos with her family, spending time in her flower garden, and bream fishing. Norma loved attending Sunday school and visiting with her friends. Her greatest joy was being with her loved ones.

Norma is survived by her sister, Glenda (Ken) Robinson; her children, Mike (Sharon) Moulder, Randy (Susan) Moulder, Penny (Mike) Green, Darlene (Johnny) Campbell, Tim Moulder, and Janice Goulet; 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lenora Brown; husbands, Gwyn Allen Moulder and James Welch; brother, Bobby Carr Brown; and son-in-law, Roy Jordan.

A service was held July 28 at County Line Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.