Arthur Paul Bullard passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023, at Brandon Court in Brandon after a long illness.

Mr. Bullard was born May 30, 1935, to E.Q. and Vesta Bullard in Calhoun County. He was raised in Pittsboro and graduated from Pittsboro High school. After attending and graduating from Mississippi State University, Mr. Bullard moved to Jackson and began his long career in the heating and air conditioning business.

While in Jackson he met his loving wife, Lavenia Way. They married in 1962. The Bullards moved to Hazlehurst and owned Bullard’s Appliance Store for many years. Afterward, his career took him to Mobile, Ala., and Meridian. They moved to Brandon in 2014 and enjoyed being close to their two daughters and their grandchildren. They became active members of Brandon Baptist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Bullard served the Lord and Community by collecting and delivering food to those in need at Gateway Rescue Mission. Everyone who was blessed to know Mr. Bullard knew he loved his family, his cat, and keeping his yard beautiful.

Mr. Bullard is predeceased by his wife, Lavinia Way Bullard of 58 years; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. Q. Bullard; brother, Gayle Bullard; and sister in-law, Reda Bullard.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Steve Davis, and daughter, Amy Turner; granddaughter, Taylor Davis Bittner and husband, Davis Bittner, of Dallas, Texas; and grandsons, Layton Turner and Hayden Turner, of Brandon. He is also survived by his sister, Elen Spratlin, and husband, E.J. Spratlin, of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Hilda Hill, and husband, Bob Hill, of Merigold; and brother, Fred Bullard, and wife, Debbie, of New Albany; along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration service was held Aug. 5 at Brandon Baptist Church. Interment was at Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brandon Baptist Church or Gateway Rescue Mission.