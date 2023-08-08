A memorial service for Donald Lee Mohon was held Aug. 8, 2023, at Riverwood Family.

Mr. Mohon, 77, of Crystal Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Aug. 4, at Southwest Regional Hospital in McComb. He was born in Crystal Springs Aug. 3, 1946, to Harold Woodrow Mohon and Peggy Lee Clark Mohon. He was a retired truck driver. Donald was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. There was nothing more valuable to him than his family and his dogs. He lived by his famous saying, “I’ll be the same today as I will be tomorrow.”

He was preceded in death by his precious wife of 47 years, and now reunited with, Judy Carol Mohon; his parents; and brother, Ronald Lee Mohon.

He is survived by his children, Joey Mohon (Kim) and Donna Carol Gandy (Luke); sister, Diane Beasley; brother-in-law, Billy Kees (Robin); two grandchildren, Ryan Mohon (Mackenzie) and Bradley Ferguson (Kayla); three great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.