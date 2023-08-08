Matthew James Teasley

Matthew James “Scooby” Teasley, 38, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 28, 2023. A funeral service was held July 29 at County Line Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Ann Teasley; maternal grandparents, Shelby and Mary Lou Neal; and paternal grandparents, Bobby Joe and Merle Teasley.

He is survived by his father, Stephen Paul Teasley (Carol); mother, Terry Neal Teasley; sisters, Mandy Gammill (Jay) and Katelyn Anglin (Adam); three nieces, one nephew, and many cousins and friends.