Beria Dandridge, 84, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 1, 2023, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held Aug. 4 at Church of Christ Holiness, Crystal Springs, with burial at Zion Springs in Okolona.

Survivors include sons, Micheal Dandridge, Dedrick Perry, and Fredrick Perry; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.