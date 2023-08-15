Christopher Lee Bailey, 47, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 2, 2023. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1995 to 2007. He was an Iraqi war veteran and obtained the rank of staff sergeant.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Stella Jones Bailey; his son, Seth Bailey; and his daughters, Abbiegail Bailey, Brittney Bailey, and Brooklyne Bailey; one grandson, Mitchell Baile; his mother, Debra Harris Girly; and sister, Tina Bailey.

A memorial service was held Aug. 12 at Galilee Baptist Church in Rockport.