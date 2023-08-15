Copiah under a burn ban

The Copiah County Board of Supervisors recently approved a county-wide burn ban that will be in force until Sept. 15.

Extreme heat and virtually zero rainfall over the last several weeks has caused extremely dry conditions that make outdoor fires very dangerous. According to Copiah County Emergency Management Director Scott Barnes, the only exemptions to the ban must come through the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

The ban will be reconsidered Sept. 15, at which time it will either be lifted or extended. If enough rain falls to ease the dry conditions, it could be lifted sooner, Barnes said.