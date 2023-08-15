Fall courses set for Master Gardener program

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

Dates have been set for the fall 2023 slate of Master Gardener courses.

Registration for the asynchronous online trainings will be open from Aug. 14 to Sept. 11. The trainings will be available from Oct. 3 to Dec. 4. Once registration opens, it can be accessed at http://msuext.ms/mg.

The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet fellow gardeners, connect to a local community, and belong to a well-respected educational organization. The program is managed by the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

In exchange for 40 hours of educational training, participants must return 40 hours of volunteer service within a year of their training. Each subsequent year requires 20 hours of service and 12 hours of additional training to maintain Master Gardener certification. Volunteer hours should help local Extension offices with horticulture projects that benefit their local communities.

The cost for Master Gardening Volunteer training option is $125, and the cost is $200 for the Home Gardening Course (non-volunteer option).

For questions about the Master Gardener program, please contact Jeff Wilson at 662-566-8019 or jeff.wilson@msstate.edu.