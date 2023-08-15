We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear mother, Sherrill Ann Curtis . Sadly, she passed away on Aug. 6, 2023, at the age of 82. She was born Dec. 19, 1940. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the Wesson community, The Aspen of Brookhaven, and Clear Branch Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late William and Edith McKneely, of Vicksburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Curtis; her brother, Bill McKneely; sister, Gayla Smith; and a granddaughter, Erica Shae Adams.

She is survived by her two daughters, Shere Hussein, of Dyersburg, Tenn.; and Karen Middleton (Ronnie) and her son, Ronald Curtis (Tiffany), of Wesson; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian Williamson, of Vicksburg; Mary Taylor (Ernest), of Marshall, Mo.; one brother, James McKneely (Debbie), of Monticello; and a host of nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service was held at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery in Wesson. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clear Branch Baptist Church Building Fund, 2166 Clear Branch Lane, Wesson, MS 39191; or to St. Jude’s, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Many thanks to Clear Branch Baptist Church, The Aspen of Brookhaven, Deaconess Hospice, Riverwood Family Funeral Home, friends, neighbors, and caregivers that were so faithfully by her side.