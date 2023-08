The Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony recently for Kenya’s Forever Creations, 113 Bobo Drive, Crystal Springs. Family members on hand for the event included Kenya Cummings, Robert Cummings, Janiyah Cummings, R’Kedra Cummings, Ken’rachelle Funchess, Jeremiah Cummings, and Kaliyah Allen. The family was joined by friends and Tomato Queen Lindsay Willett.