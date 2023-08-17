Wesson volleyball gets off to a good start

Wesson Lady Cobras volleyball began its third season as part of the athletic programs at Wesson. The Lady Cobras are coached by Michelle Nunnery and are led by seniors Jahnasia Harris, Me’leyjah Lyons, Mallory Sanders, and Julianna Wilson.

The Lady Cobras saw junior high, junior varsity, and varsity action last week with two home games. The season opener was played Aug. 8 with a junior varsity and varsity game versus the Amite County Trojans. The junior varsity Cobras were victorious with a 2-0 match win, and the varsity Cobras were victorious with a 3-0 win.

On Aug. 10, the Lady Cobras played in junior high, junior varsity, and varsity action against the Lawrence County Cougars. There were mixed results for the night with the junior high Cobras losing 0-2 and the varsity Cobras losing 1-3. The junior varsity Lady Cobras found a victory with a score of 2-0.