Absentee ballots available for Aug. 29 runoff

Copiah County voters in District 2 who have the opportunity to cast a ballot in the Aug. 29 runoff election may do so now.

Absentee ballots are available at the Copiah County Circuit Clerk’s office 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. The deadline for casting an in-person absentee ballot is noon, Aug. 26, and absentees are available for anyone who will be away from their polling place on election day.

There will only be one runoff in the county, for the position of District 2 supervisor in the Democratic Primary. Voters who cast a ballot in the Aug. 8 Democratic Primary or who did not vote in the election at all may cast a vote in the runoff. Voters who voted in the Republican Primary on Aug. 8 are ineligible to vote in the Democratic runoff.

The District 2 supervisor runoff will decide the Democratic nomination between Ryan Sandifer and Johnny Smith. The winner of the runoff will face seven independent candidates in the November general election.

Election day is Aug. 29, and polls in District 2 will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.