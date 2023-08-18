WIC and Quitline work together to support mothers

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports that SIDS is the third leading cause of infant mortality in the state. A contributing factor to SIDS deaths is secondhand smoke. The Office of Tobacco Control at MSDH offers a specialized program called Baby and Me Tobacco Free.

The WIC program encourages all mothers to choose breastfeeding for good nutrition from the beginning. Eligible WIC clients can now get free breastfeeding support 24 hours a day with the Pacify app. Pacify connects WIC participants with live lactation consultants who are available 24/7 via video, offering breastfeeding support and answering feeding-related questions.

“Quitting smoking provides new health and protection to you and your baby, no matter when you quit,” said Rhonda James, director of the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Jefferson-Davis, Lawrence and Walthall Counties. “These benefits are more important now than ever.”

For help with quitting, visit www.quitlinems.com, or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. For more information about WIC, the Pacify app, and how to apply visit www.healthyms.com/WIC .