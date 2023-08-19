CA vs. ACCS By Editor | August 19, 2023 Copiah Academy’s Allie Henderson reaches home after hitting a solo homerun in a recent game against Adams County Christian School. CA won by a score of 3-1. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts Wesson All-Stars August 18, 2023 Wesson volleyball gets off to a good start August 17, 2023 Wesson softball honors seniors April 27, 2023 CA girls basketball wins district championship March 2, 2023 Wesson basketball seniors recognized February 3, 2023