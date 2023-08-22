Carolyn Hux Morgan

Carolyn Morgan, 79, of Wesson, passed away Aug. 17, 2023, at Merit Health River Region. A funeral service was held Aug. 19 at Sylvarena Baptist Church, with burial at Sylvarena Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Morgan was the first justice court clerk for Copiah County and began her service in 1984. She served many roles within the Mississippi Circuit Clerk’s Association, serving as president twice.

She was a longtime member of Sylvarena Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday school teacher, in the choir, and on many committees. Family was very important to her. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde (Bo) Morgan; father, Marvin Clifton Hux; mother, Myrtle Elizabeth Walker Hux; and sister, Joan Elizabeth Hux Myers.

She is survived by her daughters, Tamra (Tami) Morgan, of Crystal Springs; and Kimberly (Kim) Kaye Morgan Thompson, of Hazlehurst; son, William Bradley (Brad) Morgan, of Gulfport; grandchildren, Sidney (Tuffy) Thompson III (Lauren), Timothy Douglass (Bubba) Thompson (Kaela), Devon Alexander Morgan (Skiler), and Conner Lee Chinn; and great-grandchildren, Ann Rivers Thompson, Coleman Walker Thompson, and Atreus Edward Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center for Violence Prevention, P.O. Box 6279, Pearl, MS 39288-6279.