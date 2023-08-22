Thomas Gary Mangold, 79, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 16, 2023. A funeral service was held Aug. 18 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Kay Teasley, on Jan. 17, 1964. They brought home their son, Gary Keith Mangold, on April 22, 1968, and daughter, Sonya Denise Mangold, on Jan. 14, 1978.

He worked for Yellow Freight and Sanderson Farms, where he was a feed truck supervisor. He retired after 28 years to spend more time with his grandchildren and help his wife, Shirley, at the Flower Gallery.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst. When he was not able to attend, he faithfully worshipped via radio ministry every Sunday.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Kay Teasley Mangold; mother, Dorothy Mangold; father, Henry Mangold; and sisters, Betty Mangold Beall and Carolyn Mangold Cameron.

He is survived by his son, Gary Keith Mangold (Rhonda), of Hazlehurst; daughter, Sonya D. Mangold Bishop (Tony), of Hazlehurst; brother, Billy Mangold (Kathy); sisters, Dorothy Mangold Jones and Kathleen Mangold Floyd (Wyman), all of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Taylor Mangold Raybon (Scott), Brittany Nottingham, Tyler Mangold, and Blaine Bishop; great-grandchildren, Aiden Mathew Verdin, Carson Edward Verdin, Brayleigh Kay Verdin, Anniston Everly Raybon, Atlas Keith Raybon, and Rosalee Reid Raybon.