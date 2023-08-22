John Henry Bates, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 10, 2023. A service was held Aug. 13 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Bates was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of NRH and Pentecostals of Crystal Springs.

He is survived by his wife, Deleane Bates; sons, Charles Henry Bates, Roy Lee Bates, and Jerry Dean Bates; daughter, Sherry Bates Teasley (Roy Burnell Sr.); seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Herman Bates, Earnest Bates, Willie Ray Bates, Harvey Lee Bates, James Bate, Billy Wayne Bates, and Monroe Bates; and sisters, Mary Ethel Cockrell, Vera Mae Stone, Mattie Pearl Wealot, Freddie Bell Knight, and Brenda Knight.