Robert L. (Robbi) Doherty, 76, of Brookhaven, passed away Aug. 18, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife, family, and friends. A funeral service was held Aug. 22 at Stringer Family Chapel, with interment at Hebron Methodist Cemetery, Waynesboro. Dr. John Matthews officiated the service, and Rev. Dixie Holder-Cummins officiated the graveside.

Robbi was born June 13, 1947, in Moss Point to Clyde and Bea Doherty. He was a graduate of Moss Point High School’s Class of 1965. Robbi continued his education at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation and minored in business.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marshall Doherty; and half sister, Faye Weekly.

Robbi is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Louise Stewart Doherty; daughter, Meshalle Stewart Tadlock; grandchildren, Danielle (Josh) Smith, of Summit; Robert Bolon III (Kalee) Tadlock, of Crystal Springs; Paige (Cullen) Keene, of Brookhaven; great-grandchildren, John Rowen and Crew Smith and Blakely Keene; one sister, Phyllis Ramsay, of Pascagoula; four nephews; two nieces; as well as numerous other family and friends.

Robbi enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. He was a lifetime sponsor of Ducks Unlimited. He loved animals and the outdoors. He enjoyed dove hunting and fishing with his friends. He was a constant pursuer of new knowledge and was continuously reading and listening to audio books. He was a natural-born comedian and loved country music. He enjoyed all topics related to history and always welcomed friendly debates. With his witty nature and fun-loving personality, you could be certain there would never be a dull moment as long as Robbi was there.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst.