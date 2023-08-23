Hazlehurst Football Jamboree By Editor | August 23, 2023 High school football kicked off Aug. 18 in Hazlehurst with Hazlehurst High School hosting McComb for a jamboree. Colby Williams hits a McComb player for a solo tackle. McComb was victorious in the matchup. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts CA vs. ACCS August 19, 2023 Wesson All-Stars August 18, 2023 Wesson volleyball gets off to a good start August 17, 2023 Wesson softball honors seniors April 27, 2023 CA girls basketball wins district championship March 2, 2023