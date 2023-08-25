Wesson Attendance Center’s new gymnasium had a packed house Aug. 17 as student athletes of several different sports teams were introduced at the annual Meet the Cobras night. Teams introduced and recognized were varsity football, cheer, golf, volleyball, and soccer. Also introduced were the members of the Mighty Cobra Band. Pictured are seniors from the Class of 2024 represented on these teams: (front row, from left) Mackenzie Martin, Linda Grace Dunn, Stevie Westrope, Corley Sandifer, Mara Norwood, Madison Kirton, Cami Beth Miller; (second row) Abby Mooney, Breelynn Cloy, Melissa Bradford, Mallory Sanders, Hailey Walker, Julianna Wilson, Me’leyjah Lyons, Ja’niyah Byther, Jahnasia Harris, Melody Waltman, Hannah Cameron; (back row) Joseph Howington, Landan Beasley, Kaleb Chase, Zevante Stapleton, Rachel Anderson, Samantha Casanova, Taylor June, Alicia Carson, Preston Selman, Connor Hamilton, and Brandon Ebarb. (Photo by Lisa Earls)