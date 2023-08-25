Nena Smith Who’s Who

Nena Smith’s School of Dance Who’s Who Awards for 2023 have been announced. Over 50 girls, seventh through 12th grade, were eligible to compete for these prestigious awards. Award recipients pictured with their teachers are (front row, from left) Linda Grace Dunn, Most Talented; Hannah Meredith, Most Godly Example; Reagan Newman, Tie Dancer of the Year; Taylor Papizan, Tie Dancer of the Year; Lexie Freeman, Miss Spirit of Dance; (second row) Mary Katherine Kellum, Best Workshop Worker; Maggie Runnels, Miss Speedy; Corley Sandifer, Most Dependable; Lexi Prestridge, Best Showmanship; Celeen Brice, Most Improved; Emma King, Best Dressed to Dance; (back row) Nena Smith, studio owner and teacher; Elizabeth Meese Nunnery, office manager and teacher; Marsha Raiford, teacher; Kaila Denton, teacher and competition team director; Kayla Barfield and Kaylen Boyte, teachers. Not pictured is Abbey Berch, Miss Hustle.