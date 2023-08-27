Rogers to dance with Jones College band



Jones College’s 180-member marching band, the Maroon Typhoon, will present fans a grandiose show featuring gold, glitter, and a cross-generational selection of music with various genres this fall. Copiah Academy graduate Alex Rogers joins the band as a Touch of Gold dancer during her first year of college. Fans can meet the Maroon Typhoon and JC athletes during “A Night with the Bobcats” at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31 on the C.L. Neill Student Center Plaza. The first home football game and band performance will be Sept. 21, when JC takes on Co-Lin at 7 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.