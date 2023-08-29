H. Graham Hall, 86, passed away Aug. 25, 2023, at his home in Crystal Springs. A service was held Aug. 29 at Stringer Family Chapel, with interment at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Graham was born Feb. 12, 1937, to H.G. and Mary Hall. He was raised in Crystal Springs and met his bride to be, M. Linda Gaddy, there.

After graduating, he held various jobs and joined the National Guard before joining the Navy to serve his country. He served 20 years as a dental technician and retired back to Crystal Springs in 1979. He then went to work for Dixie Dental, then Sullivan Shein where he continued doing what he trained for in the Navy before retiring again in 2010.

He was preceded in death by his wife, M. Linda; his parents, Graham Sr. and Mary Hall; brothers, Calvin and Noris; and sisters, Doris and Carlee.

He is survived by his daughters, Yvonne Thigpen and Kelley Hall; two grandchildren, Blake (Amanda) Thigpen and Jacob (Janie) Thigpen; and great-grandchildren, Kayden, Abel, Trinity, Ryanne, Macie, and Malie. Graham will also be remembered by several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Hall to First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, 300 South Jackson St., Crystal Springs MS 39059.