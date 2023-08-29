The memorial service for Michael Joseph Templeton was held Aug. 26, 2023, at Hazlehurst Church of Nazarene, with burial in the Flora Hills Cemetery in Pearl.

Mr. Templeton, 50, of Hazlehurst, was born July 20, 1973, to Benjamin Joseph Templeton and Frances Marilyn Davis Templeton. He retired from the trucking industry.

Michael grew up in Pearl and attended Pearl High School. He has lived in various places in Mississippi, including Brandon and Florence. He also lived in Alaska for a while before moving to Hazlehurst and making that his home. He enjoyed driving 18-wheelers and working in his yard. His greatest joy was his precious pets, Freyer and Ida. Michael will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Everette and Nellie Templeton, and Lamar and Leona Davis.

He is survived by his mother; son, Joseph Templeton of Richland, MS; brothers, Gregory Templeton of Eastview, KY, and Wesley Templeton of Hazlehurst, MS; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Military Service Dogs Organization.