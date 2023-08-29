Ovalton “Odie” Rutledge

Ovalton “Odie” Henry Rutledge, 80, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 22, 2023. A service was held Aug. 25 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Bethesda Cemetery.

Odie was a faithful and charter member of Wesley Southern Methodist Church Crystal Springs. He was a self-employed farmer, machinist, mechanic, and inventor. His work was his hobby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Carleton and Jessie Edna Brinson Rutledge; brothers, Glen Rutledge, Roland Rutledge, and Don Rutledge; sister, Edna Keet Winters; granddaughter, Jana Clair Rutledge; and daughter-in-law, Ginger Mangum Rutledge.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Klager Rutledge; children, Blossom Page (Louis), Sarah Erwin (Randy), and Edward Rutledge, all of Crystal Springs; brother, Irvin Rutledge (Mary), of Crystal Springs; sisters, Jeanette McCoy and Lovene McCarty, both of Crystal Springs, and Mollie Cirlos, of Howell, Mich.; and grandchildren, Daniel Erwin, Hannah Page Woodward, Jonathan Page, David Erwin, Bradley Page, Philip Page, Anna Gayle Rutledge Mabry, and Luke Rutledge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org.