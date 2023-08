A ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently by the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce for Making It Southern, 106 East Georgetown St. Friends, family, and chamber members on hand for the event were (front row, from left) Riggs Barnhart, Cliff Barnhart, Carrie Barnhart, Finley Barnhart, Jadeen Barnhart; (back row) Tomato Queen Lindsey Willett, Sherry Sprouse, Lynn Bozeman, Jasper Barnhart, David Barnhart, Nan Harris, and Amanda Lunski.