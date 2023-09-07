Community & Religious Calendar

Sept. 7

Hazlehurst Library will have Senior Game Day from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7. Snacks will be served. Come enjoy Bingo and more.

Sept. 10

Sylvarena Baptist Church, 1119 Old Sylvarena Road, Wesson, will celebrate 125 years at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 10. Guest speaker will be Dr. Cody Warren. A covered dish luncheon will follow the service.

Antioch Baptist Memorial Cemetery Board of Trustees will host Homecoming services Sept. 10 at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 4088 Antioch Road, Hazlehurst. Bro. Glenn Barlow will lead the 11 a.m. worship service.

Sept. 24

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 1002 Rocky Falls Road in Hazlehurst, will celebrate their 20th Year Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Craig Walker and First Lady Christi Walker at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24. Guest speaker for the evening is Rev. Mark Neal, of New Pisgah.

Ongoing

The Women’s Ministry Clothes Closet of St. James M.B. Church, 107 Banks Street, Hazlehurst, is open from 4 to 6 p.m., the first Monday of each month. Closet location is at the Larkin Street building behind the church and across from the city swimming pool.

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.