Alice Wells Moreland died Aug. 29, 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. A memorial service was held Sept. 9 at Hazlehurst United Methodist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Moreland was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Erie, Penn. Her family moved to Morton in 1949. She graduated from Durant High School and Millsaps College with a degree in chemistry and from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, certified in Medical Technology. After working several years as a medical technologist, she enjoyed other endeavors at Royal Maid Association for the Blind/Signature Works and Copiah Education Foundation Inc. Later, she was a realtor with Cline Realty LLC of Crystal Springs.

Her greatest love was being a mother and grandmother, and taking care of her family with good meals and no-nonsense advice. She was also an active member of Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, where she taught children’s Sunday school for many years, was in the choir, and served on most all committees. She held local, district, and state offices in United Methodist Women. She was an active member of the Garden Club, Book Club, the Monday Bridge Club, and the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce, where she was recently awarded the Legacy Award for her many years of service. She was a member of the Cherokee Rose Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 1976 and a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants since 2019.

Mrs. Moreland was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Eleanor Wells; and her brother, William S. Wells.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Patrick Moreland Sr. (Pat), of Hazlehurst; her children, Lloyd Moreland Jr., of Hazlehurst; Alice E. (Sissy) Moreland, of Madison; Kathryn Hollingsworth, and husband Marc, of Melbourne, Fla.; Donna Patterson and husband Douglas, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; her four precious grandsons, Nathan and Dalton Hollingsworth, and Jack and Nicholas Patterson; sister, Diane Wells Thompson and husband Robert, of Llano, Texas; brother, Ralph Wells, of Georgetown, Texas; stepsister, Nancy Terry, of Jackson; sister-in-law, Rhonda Wells, of Baton Rouge, La.; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, 127 Caldwell Drive, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 or Copiah Education Foundation Inc., c/o Lillian Gaddy, P.O. Box 125, Gallman, MS 39077.