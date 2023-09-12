Carol Ann Noble, 72, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 27, 2023, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center from the effects of COVID. She was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Jackson to Shelby Clayton Noble and Ruth Merle Starnes Noble.

Carol Ann grew up in South Jackson and attended Kay Elementary, Peeples Jr. High, and graduated from Wingfield High School in the class of 1969. She stayed close with several of her classmates and cherished their friendship. Carol Ann worked for many years in the Car Title Division of the Mississippi Motor Vehicle Commission in Jackson.

Carol Ann was a Christian and loved her family and friends. She had a colorful spirit and was the life of the party. She was funny and loved to laugh. She was a caring and very giving person. She loved reading, writing letters to friends and family, colorful clothes, music and dancing, going to thrift shops, her fur babies, and NASCAR.

Carol Ann was preceded in death by her parents and great-niece, Lauren Freeman.

She is survived by her best friend of 23 years, Sammy Anderson, of Crystal Springs; her brother, Glen Noble and wife Puddin; nephew, Chris (Alicia) Noble; nieces, Ashleigh Noble and Pam (Dave) Milan; great-niece, Ava Noble; great-nephews, Steven Webb and Daniel Freeman; and many other relatives. She will be missed by all.

A funeral service was held Aug. 31 at Stringer Family Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal Springs, with burial at Wintergreen Cemetery, Port Gibson.