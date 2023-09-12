James E. “Jimmy” Wooten

Jimmy Wooten, 83, of Wesson, peacefully passed away Aug. 31, 2023, at the Aspen of Brookhaven. A celebration of life service was held Sept. 2 at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wesson. Stringer Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mr. Wooten graduated from Wesson High School, where he played football and was well known for his speed; he could outpace most anyone. He then attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College for two years, majoring in general studies, where he also played football. He commenced his employment at the Potter Company as an assembly line worker for five years before embarking on a 35-year career with the State of Mississippi Health Department. In this role, he worked as a quality control inspector, interacting with people across the surrounding counties.

He was an engaged member of the Masonic Lodge in Wesson, achieving the rank of a Second Degree Mason. Additionally, he was an active participant in his church, Zion Hill Baptist Church, for over 50 years. Serving as a deacon for more than 20 years, he mentored numerous young men within his congregation. He steadfastly dedicated his life to serving the Lord.

Mr. Jimmy was married to the love of his life, Minnie Jane Wooten, with whom he shared over 62 years of marriage. He is now joyously reunited with her in heaven. While raising their two boys, he devoted much time to watching them play football and baseball – his favorite pastime. His love for sports extended to supporting his favorite teams: the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Braves, and the Ole Miss Rebels. He also had a deep passion for turkey and quail hunting, and enjoyed fishing alongside his brothers.

While he was affectionately known as “Daddy” to Mitch and Mike, of whom he was exceedingly proud, he was lovingly referred to as “Pops” by his grandchildren, Chelsea Wooten Turner (Cameron), Nicholas Wooten (Anna Grayson), and Courtney Wooten Pickle (JP), who brought him immense joy. “Pops” and “Nana” were unwavering attendees at all their activities, rain or shine. Later in life, his great-grandchildren – Presleigh Wooten, Crews Wooten, Taysom Turner, and soon-to-arrive Georgia Grace Wooten and Tripp Pickle – also affectionately called him “Pops.”

Jimmy was held in high esteem and adored by all who knew him. He served as a role model for many young men in his community. He possessed a remarkable ability to connect with strangers wherever he went. He was a kind and affectionate father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His absence will be deeply felt by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie D. Wooten and Edith Merle Hamilton Wooten; and his wife, Minnie Jane Wooten.

He is survived by his brothers, Bennie Carol Wooten and Kenneth ‘Fuzz’ Wooten (Nancy), and his sister, Alice Merle Malley. He leaves behind his sons, Mitch Wooten (Sharon) and Mike Wooten, along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends.