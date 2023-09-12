Sandra Dickerson, 73, passed away at her home in Wesson Sept. 4, 2023. A funeral service was held Sept. 6 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Beauregard Cemetery.

Mrs. Dickerson was self-employed at their grocery store, wood yard, and mechanic shop. She loved the outdoors, whether it was fishing, tending to her cattle, or reading books beneath the pecan tree by the river. She also enjoyed playing the slot machines at the casinos.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. “Buddy” Dickerson Sr.; parents, Frank and Lou Sutton; and sisters, Martha McCrillis and Ann Runyan.

She is survived by her sons, Paul Thomas Dickerson II (Amy), of Wesson, and Timothy Scott Dickerson (Paula), of Brookhaven; grandchildren, Jamie Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson, Abbie Edwards, Andrew Runnels, Anthony Davis, Anna Roberts, Abi Gail Brister, and Mitchel Thornton; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Tommie Jean Coleman, Juanita Ashley, and Betty Zehnder.