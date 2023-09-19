Hopewell Baptist to celebrate 195 years Sept. 24

The community is invited to join the members of Hopewell Baptist Church as they celebrate the 195th anniversary of the church on Sept. 24.

The church, organized in 1828, will begin the day with Sunday school at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. The service will feature guest speaker Bro. Justin Craft, music by the young ladies of the church, a review of the church’s history, and recognition of special guests.

Following the service, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. There will be plenty of food, and everyone is invited to bring their favorite dish.

The Sunday offering that day will be designated for the ongoing upkeep and improvements of the Hopewell Cemetery.