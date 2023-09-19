Kandy Smith

Kandy (Kendra) Smith died Sept. 11, 2023, in Hazlehurst. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her husband, Leon Smith, and his three sons, Doug, Tommy (Jena), and Stanley (Wendy). Kandy’s nine grandchildren include Julia, Nick, and Zach; Thomas, Will (Cate), and Nelson; and Peyton, Jay (Brooke), and Mason. Kandy’s sisters, Laurie (Rick) Neff and Lee Ann Rikard, and her brothers, Bo (Kim) Limbaugh and Kenneth (Lynnice) Limbaugh, will also dearly miss her. Kandy’s extended family is large and includes many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews, all of whom affectionately called her “Grandy.”

Kandy was born March 5, 1946. Kandy and Leon were married for 38 years. Kandy graduated from Provine High School (1964) and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She later obtained her BS from Mississippi State University and worked for the State of Mississippi, where she met her husband, Leon.

After his retirement, Leon and Kandy opened Beech Hills Farm Tomatoes, grown and marketed from their home in Crystal Springs. Kandy’s love for growing things was facilitated by Leon’s expertise in building and creating an operation which included hot house tomatoes grown in three greenhouses on their Crystal Springs property. Kandy was never happier than when she was in the greenhouse or later in her flower beds outside. She loved ATV-riding the homesite with her dogs and her grandchildren and/or Leon beside her.

Visitation will be held at Pine Bluff Baptist church in Dentville at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24, with a celebration of life ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. Kandy’s cremains will be distributed in a private ceremony at a separate location with family members. Stringer Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Bluff Cemetery Operation Fund or the charity of your choice.