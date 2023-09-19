Katherine P. Comans, 97, of Byram, passed away Sept. 10, 2023. A service was held Sept. 16 at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, with burial at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Comans was born in the New Zion community and raised in Crystal Springs by her parents, Henry and Mildred Didlake Thornton. She married Hugh Curry Pace (deceased). They had only one child, Mary Ann Pace Lisk; two granddaughters, Kris Cornelson and Patti Fanning; two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Taylor; two great-grandsons, Rolen Fanning and Will Cornelson; and three great-great-granddaughters, Zoey, Addy, and Natalie. Her second marriage was to Ripley Comans (deceased). They had five children, Author, Dudley (deceased), Mark, Betty (deceased), and Sherry (deceased); and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Her love for caring won her a career in nursing from 1960 to 1993. At the age of retirement, she turned her devotion to family and teaching Sunday school classes at the churches she attended with her preacher husband for 36 years.