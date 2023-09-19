Lena Mae Killingsworth

Lena Mae (Bliss) Killingsworth, 80, left her earthly body Aug. 31, 2023, to rest in her eternal home. She was greeted at heaven’s gates by her parents and four brothers.

A funeral service was held Sept. 9 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness). House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Lena was born June 7, 1943, to the late Willie T. Bliss and Fannie Mae Bliss Sutton. She was married to the late Willis Killingsworth. She was a faithful member of Mt. Olive M.B. Church, pastored by Rev. James E. Carter.

The precious memories of Lena will forever be cherished by her children, Antionette (Edward) Williams, Teresa (Charles) Cooley, Willis (Angela) Killingsworth, and Gerald (Valencia) Killingsworth; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Annie Louise (Saul) Burnett, Joann (Altaman) Adolphues, Ruby Dickerson, Argie (Willie) Sims, Rogenia McGee, Donnie Jean Clark, Glenda Faye Wilbert, Rosetta Devoe, Yvonne Bliss, and Virginia Sue Sutton.