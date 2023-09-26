Anita McNeely Thomas, 79, passed away Sept. 17, 2023. A memorial service was held Sept. 23 at Brookhaven Funeral Home. Graveside service followed at Midway Cemetery, Meadville.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1944, in Bude to the late Helen Adams McNeely and Earl B. McNeely Sr.

Christened as a child in the United Methodist Church in Roxie, she stayed close to her faith. Her favorite Christian song was “God on the Mountain.” She often lovingly reminisced about her parents and growing up years.

As a devoted mother, she had a strong and endless love for her children. Rarely did a conversation not lead to her pride of each of her grandchildren. Nita was equally proud of each of their lives and accomplishments.

She retired from South Central Bell after 32 years. She began her career on the Natchez switchboard but later transferred to Jackson where she worked in several different positions. After retirement, she worked part time for the Copiah Jefferson Regional Library System at several different branches. She is remembered by library patrons as a helpful librarian who was always ready to recommend a favorite book.

Her hobbies were reading, crossword puzzles, and antique shopping. She was a loving and supportive friend, and she had love and compassion for rescue animals and her beloved pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, E.B. McNeely Jr.

Survivors include her son, Brad Thomas, of Crystal Springs; daughter, Bethany Thomas Wilson (David), of Columbus; and grandchildren, Abby, Nathan, and Caroline Wilson. She is also survived by her extended family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookhaven Animal Rescue League or to J.T. Biggs Jr. Memorial Library, Crystal Springs, for books.

The family would like to thank Baptist Hospice of Columbus for their compassionate care.