Co-Lin plans Homecoming

Copiah-Lincoln Community College is planning Homecoming activities during the week of Oct. 23-28. Alumni, friends, and students are welcomed to the Wesson campus to reconnect, enjoy activities, and to experience all the exciting changes happening at Co-Lin.

Homecoming week will kick off on Monday, Oct. 23, with a karaoke night outside of the cafeteria. All students, alumni, and members of the community are invited to attend.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Alumni Association and Office of Enrollment Services are sponsoring a 5K Glow Run on campus. The event is free and open to runners and walkers of all ages. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female winners in a variety of age groups. The first 50 participants to register will receive a T-shirt. Registration is online on the Co-Lin website.

Thursday’s Homecoming events will begin with a retiree brunch at the president’s home at 10:30 a.m. All retirees from the college’s three campuses are invited to attend.

The Alumni Association will hold chapter meetings for the Athletic Alumni Association in the Henley Building and for the Band/Colette Alumni Chapter in the Natchez Room at the Thames Center at 2 p.m.

The annual alumni awards reception will be held from 3:15 to 5 p.m. at the Thames Center. Check-in and social time will begin at 3:15, with the award program beginning at 3:45 p.m. Alumnus of the Year, Sports Hall of Fame, Band and Colette honorees, and the 50-year reunion class will be recognized during this time. The annual business meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free, but guests are asked to RSVP with the Alumni Office.

A tailgate party will be held outside Stone Stadium from 50 to 6:30 p.m. The party will feature free food sponsored by Alfa Insurance, games and activities for kids sponsored by the Mississippi Army National Guard, and a pep rally featuring the Blue Wave Show band and cheerleaders at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The Homecoming football game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. against East Central. The 2023 Sports Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized on the field prior to the coin toss. The Homecoming Queen and her court will be recognized on the field at halftime.

A four-man scramble golf tournament will be hosted by the Co-Lin baseball team at Wolf Hollow on Friday, Oct. 27. Registration will be $100 per player, and hole sponsorships are available for $100. Registration is online on the Co-Lin website.

A mixed doubles tennis tournament will be hosted by the Co-Lin tennis team at the Co-Lin Tennis Complex. Registration will be $50 per player, and T-shirt sponsorships are available for $150. Registration is online on the Co-Lin website.

For more information on Homecoming events and activities, visit www.colin.edu or contact the Alumni Office at 601-643-8498.