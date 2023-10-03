Wesson Lions Club selling sweet potatoes

For area sweet potato lovers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

For the ninth consecutive year, the world’s best sweet potatoes grown at Landreth Farms in the Vardaman area in north central Mississippi – the “Sweet Potato Capital of the World” – are on sale at bargain basement rates to raise funds for the international and local charities supported by Wesson Lions Club.

Members of the club started selling them last week and will continue offering them until their supply runs out. They are calling their longtime customers, and two call-in telephone numbers are available to take new orders – 601-643-2466 (Alton Ricks) and 601-543-2002 (Hubert Greer). If the club still has a supply, the sweet potatoes will be on sale at the Wesson Flea Market on Oct. 21.

The more than 400 forty-pound boxes of sweet potatoes are selling for $20 per box, or 50 cents per pound. In addition to individuals, area restaurants look forward to stocking up on the quality sweet potatoes during the annual fundraising effort.

Landreth Farms officials say it’s the loamy soil – along with timely early rains – in the Vardaman area that make their potato crops sweet and special. Landreth plants sweet potatoes on 600 acres, among Mississippi farmers, who raise sweet potatoes on more than 18,400 acres across the state. The farm sells commercially to national food stores, such as Kroger and Walmart and canners, like Gerber; and produces a line of pre-wrapped sweet potatoes for microwave cooking.

The annual sweet potato sale is among three major fundraising activities of the Wesson Lions Club. The club also has an annual spring pancake breakfast and sells boiled peanuts at Co-Lin athletic events. It disburses some $10,000 every year to assist deaf and blind persons through the International Lions Club and to support local organizations and causes related to community improvement, children and youth, veterans, hospice care, and address other issues and concerns.