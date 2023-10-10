Co-Lin Band and Colette Alumni Chapter to honor Elliott, Moore at Homecoming

The Band and Colette chapter of the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Alumni Association will induct Joe Elliott, of Bogue Chitto, into its Hall of Fame and will honor Kennedy Moore, of Brookhaven, as the Stanley Stewart Outstanding Young Alumni recipient during Homecoming festivities on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Elliott is a 1987 graduate of Co-Lin, where he was a member of the Blue Wave Show Band, the Sojourners, and the choir. After Co-Lin, he received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi College.

He has been a member of the music faculty at Southwest Mississippi Community College for 27 years, where he currently is the chair of the humanities and fine arts division. He has also been a bivocational music minister for 37 years, and he currently serves at New Heights Baptist Church. He has enjoyed a regional career as a vocalist, conductor, and director in musicals and orchestral events and is actively involved in community choir and theatre events to engage musical involvement in the community.

He and his wife, Jennifer Joiner Elliott, have four children, Joey (26), Beth (23), Emily (23), and Abby (21).

“As a lifetime believer in the community college system, I am a Wolf at heart and a Bear in life,” Elliott said. “It is a great honor to be acknowledged by the institution of my past.”

Moore is a 2017 graduate of Co-Lin, where she was a captain of the Colettes. During her time as a student, she was also named to Co-Lin’s Who’s Who Among Students in American Community Colleges. After Co-Lin, Moore received a bachelor’s degree in child development from the University of Southern Mississippi, with a minor in dance education.

She currently serves as the Colette director, teaches dance at Show Stoppers Studio of Dance in Brookhaven and is a fifth- and sixth-grade English language arts teacher at By Faith Christian Academy.

“I absolutely loved my time at Co Lin and now getting to be a coach here is such a meaningful job to me,” Moore said. “I love getting to share my passion of dance with each team that I get, and I love being able to work at a college that supports me and what I do. I feel extremely lucky and blessed to work at a college like Co Lin. Being a recipient of this award is something I will forever cherish.”

Admission to the Alumni Awards Reception is free. Kickoff for the Homecoming game against East Central is at 6:30 p.m. For more information on Homecoming events, visit www.colin.edu.