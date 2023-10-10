Myrtle “Kip” Higdon

Kip Higdon, Wesson, passed away Oct. 4, 2023, at Copiah Living Center, where she had been a resident for three years. A service was held Oct. 6 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

She was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Coxburg to Vardaman and Beatrice Ables. After graduating from Delta State University, she moved to Hazlehurst to work as a home economist with MP&L. She married Frank Higdon, and they were married 48 years prior to his passing in 2009. Many children in the community stayed at Mrs. Kip’s daycare and still have fond memories of their time spent there. She had a children’s clothing store for a while, but her greatest pastime was her time she spent with her grandchildren.

Kip was a beloved Sunday school teacher for many years and was involved in WMU at First Baptist Church in Hazlehurst. After moving to Wesson, she attended Sylvarena Baptist Church. She loved her flowers and was a Master Gardener, and was active in The Camellia Society and her local garden club.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Higdon and wife, Toni, of Hazlehurst ,and Chuck Higdon and wife, Patti, of Terry; daughters, Tracy Fischer and husband, Louis, of Wesson, and Tammy Carraway and husband, Ken, of Wesson; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bonnie Ellison, of Lexington, Sheelah Barbee, of Burleson, Texas, and Mamie Wright, of Iuka.