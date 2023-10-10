Norma Russell

Norma Jean Gardner Russell died peacefully Oct. 6, 2023, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson surrounded by her family.

Norma was born in Gallman. She graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1953. She always said that she continued her education and graduated from the College of Hard Knocks.

Anding and Norma married in June 1954. They lived in Hazlehurst, Jackson, Clinton, Wesson, Martinsville, and Flowood. While living in Wesson, they were self-employed for a number of years and enjoyed working together. Both retired from the Citgo Oil Distributorship in 1979. They lived in Martinsville where they had timber and cattle. Due to health conditions, they moved to Flowood to be near family.

After Anding died in 1995, Norma became very active in Pinelake Church. She loved it and volunteered there for many years. During her time with her church family, she enjoyed baking and sharing with them. They loved her and her wonderful cookies and candies. She traveled when possible with family and special friends. Her faith and love for the Lord were evident in her life.

At the time of her death, she was living at Castlewoods Place, where she made many new friends and continued to minister to others.

Survivors include her daughters and sons by marriage, Bronwyn Renee Russell Tullos (Roger), Sigrid Lavonne Russell Jackson Garner (Ronnie); granddaughters and grandsons by marriage and their children, Bronwyn Elizabeth Tullos Boszor (Kelly); Matthew and Madelyn Boszor; Stephanie Lynne Jackson Fleming (Greg), Gavin, Jay, Hughes, and Lissie Fleming; Charles William Jackson Jr. (Christina), Tripp and Vaiden Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Anding Russell; father and mother, Johnie Franklin and Norma Vaughn Gardner; son by marriage, Charles William Jackson Sr.; grandson, Alexander Taylor Tullos; siblings, Mary Louise (Skeeter) Wesley, William (Preacher) Franklin Gardner, Lynwood Gardner; nieces, Charlotte Marie Gardner and Norma Sharon Bracknell; and nephews, Robert Carroll Gardner, Curtis Lynn Gardner, and William Ray Gardner.

Pallbearers were Charlie Jackson, Kelly Boszor, Greg Fleming, Tripp Jackson, Matthew Boszor, Jay Fleming, Hughes Fleming, and Vaiden Jackson.

Honorary pallbearers were her great-granddaughters, Lissie Fleming and Madelyn Boszor.

Additional honorary pallbearers were Graham Wilkes, Chuck Morman, Chris Reiff, Rod Candenhead, Steve Parten, Mark Livingston, and John Schliessor.

Thanks to Dr. Samuel H. Peeples and Dr. Reed B. Hogan for their care through the years.

Her special friends are Jean James, Doris Ray, Sheila Sanders, Mary Lou Collum, Yvonne Boykin, Pat Northum, Karen Sheppard, Aloma Fitzgerald, Willene Moore, Shirley Dyess, Patricia Kent, Flo Hunsucker, Eloise McMullan, and Katherine Webster.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to The Gideons International, Flowood Camp, P.O. Box 320944, Flowood, MS 39232 or Matthew 25 Fund at Pinelake Church.

A service was held Oct. 10 at Pinelake Church, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.