Co-Lin homecoming court announced

Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce 2023 Homecoming Queen T’Myah Denson, of Georgetown, and her court. Pictured are (front row, from left) freshman maids Annalyse Layton, of Mize, and Reagan Newman, of Wesson; Denson; sophomore maids Kamryn Bridges, of Wesson, and Baylee Zumbro, of Brookhaven; (back row) freshman maids Kennedy Wilson, of Natchez, and Carlee Case, of Brookhaven; sophomore maids Miranda McDaniel, of Florence, and Riana McLemore, of Natchez. Denson will be crowned and the court will be presented at halftime of the Homecoming football game against East Central Community College at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, in Stone Stadium. (Photo by Scarlett Hart, Co-Lin PR)