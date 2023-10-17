County burn ban continues

A county-wide burn ban in effect for several months has been continued for another month because there has not been enough rain in the county to ease the dry conditions that make wildfires a concern.

Emergency Management Agency Director Scott Barnes reminded county supervisors during their Oct. 10 meeting the burn ban was to expire on Oct. 16. The state burn ban would still remain in effect. Supervisors voted to extend the county burn ban until Nov. 16, at which time it will be re-evaluated.