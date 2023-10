Geneva Reese Young, 86, passed away Sept. 24, 2023. A service was held Oct. 7 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A., Hazlehurst.

Survivors include her son, LaMarcus Young; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Carroll Reese and Lee Reese; and sisters, Florine McCoy, Helen Wortham, and Viola Reese.