Jim Edd Knight, 89, of Hazlehurst, passed away Oct. 10, 2023. A service was held Oct. 12 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, with burial at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Knight enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting. He loved his family and was a good neighbor and friend. He owned and operated Knight Floor Covering for 45 years and served two terms as constable.

Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his wife, Joy May Knight; son, Jason Knight; father, Ollie James Knight; mother, Fannie Knight; and brother, Don Knight.

He is survived by his son, Perry Knight; and grandson, Dalton Knight.