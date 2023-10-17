Randolph Miller Costilow Sr., 72, of Wesson, passed Oct. 9, 2023, at St. Dominic’s.

He was born July 7, 1951, to the late Walton “Pete” Miller Costilow and Marilyn Elaine Owens Costilow.

Mr. Costilow was a barber and truck driver. He served his country in the United States National Guard. He was a member of Wesson American Legion, and he enjoyed being outside, checking on his horses and goats.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Wanda Freeman Costilow; children, Randolph, Adam, and Clint Costilow; and brothers, Owen Costilow and wife Judy, Michael Costilow and wife Deborah. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Memphis, Keetin, Brooklyn, Fenix, and Evoleht, along with his extended family, Rafat Anter and his children, Mahmoud and Alora Anter.

A “Fellowship in Remembrance of Randy Costilow” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., come and go visitation, Sunday, Oct. 22, at Decell Methodist Church, Highway 51, Wesson.